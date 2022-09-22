New school

Harry Funk/The Almanac

The new Peters Township High School as viewed from East McMurray Road

 Harry Funk

The Peters Township School Board accepted donations for new playground equipment and materials for a parking lot for the high school’s golf facility.

At a Monday meeting, the board unanimously approved a donation of more than $15,000 of playground equipment for McMurray Elementary School from McMurray Student Council.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In