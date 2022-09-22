The Peters Township School Board accepted donations for new playground equipment and materials for a parking lot for the high school’s golf facility.
At a Monday meeting, the board unanimously approved a donation of more than $15,000 of playground equipment for McMurray Elementary School from McMurray Student Council.
Linda Diesing, the student council advisor, said the money was raised last year through two Sarris Candy fundraisers.
“Every year, McMurray’s Student Council works hard to raise money for improvements around our school,” Diesing said. “Between the two fundraisers, the families of McMurray raised the funds to purchase a funnel ball game, panel rope challenger, and three wheel swing ladder.”
The board also accepted a donation of material and labor, a value of $20,000, to complete the construction of a parking lot at the golf facility from an anonymous donor.
The golf facility is located behind the school off of Rolling Hills Drive. According to Shelly Belcher, district communications coordinator, the lot will have seven spots.
The school board also accepted a couple of smaller donations, including dictionaries for third graders at McMurray and Pleasant Valley elementary schools from the Rotary Club of McMurray. The value of the dictionaries is about $800.
Peters Township Council donated an American flag for the Large Group Instruction Room at the high school, which is also where the school board holds their meetings.
“I just want to express, in a general way, the gratitude we have for the donations that are given to us as a district,” School Director Rebecca Bowman said at the meeting. “It’s a unique affirmation, and I just want to acknowledge it.”
