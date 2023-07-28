Pardini

Courtesy of Laurie Brain

A fundraiser for Jennifer Pardini and her family will be held Aug. 6 at the Peterswood Park baseball fields.

While Jennifer Pardini continues to recover from a violent assault, her coworkers are pulling together to raise money for her medical costs.

Fireside Beauty Bar in Peters Township will host “Pups and Pints for Jen Pardini” at the baseball fields in Peterswood Park on Aug. 6. The event, planned for 1 to 6 p.m., will feature live music, food trucks, beer and wine slushies.

