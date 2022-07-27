peters hearing

By Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

Peters Township residents turned out Monday night in opposition to a zoning ordinance that would eliminate the upper limit of 36 units in an apartment complex.

 Jon Andreassi

While Peters Township council goes through the motions of bringing up a zoning ordinance for another vote after it failed earlier this year, residents turned out to speak against it.

A public hearing on the ordinance was held Monday night, with a final vote expected at council’s Aug. 8 meeting. If passed, the ordinance would eliminate the upper limit of 36 units in an apartment building, exclusively in the mixed-use activity center district in southwest Peters Township.

