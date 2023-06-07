Peters council

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

A large crowd appeared at Peters Township council chambers Monday as officials held a public hearing on a zoning ordinance.

 Jon Andreassi

Peters Township council approved an ordinance that removes numerous parcels of land from the Conservation Residential (CR) overlay zoning district, which will increase the minimum lot size required on those properties.

Prior to their vote at a special meeting Monday night, council held a public hearing to present the ordinance. Homes within the CR overlay can be built on quarter-acre lots, as opposed to half-acre lots.

