Peters Township Recreation Center will close for most of the month of August for renovations.
The upgrades will include new flooring across the facility and a freshly painted gymnasium, according to Lisa Morris, Peters’ assistant director of parks and recreation.
The work will close the recreation center from Aug. 7 through Sept. 4.
“It’ll be a new, updated look. These floors have been here since the recreation center was built,” Morris said.
Peters Township council approved the renovations in May. The total cost of the project is $238,747, and will be handled by two different contractors.
The municipality will pay Carnegie-based Steinberger Floors $126,100 to replace the flooring in the recreation center. Work will include replacing carpet in the main hallway, stairs, and second floor, and new tiling in the restrooms.
The gymnasium side of the project will be handled by Pittsburgh-based ABS Building Systems Integrators for $112,647. The cost includes not only repainting the entire gymnasium, but replacing the padding along the walls as well.
Michele Harmel, parks and recreation director, said the gymnasium was budgeted for painting last year, but postponed the project until this year when bids came in higher than expected.
Because of that, the decision was made to do painting in tandem with the floor replacement.
“It just made sense, instead of having to close the facility multiple times, to close it once and get everything done,” Harmel said.
The recreation center was originally built in 2004, and Harmel hopes the renovations will provide a nice refresh.
“We’re just trying to give it a facelift. The building is almost 20 years old. We’re trying to maintain its integrity and keep it nice for the community,” Harmel said.
Recreation center staff will continue working throughout the renovations and will be available to answer questions. The recreation center can be reached at 724-942-5000.
