peters rec center

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

The Peters Township Community Recreation Center will be closed for renovations from Aug. 7 to Sept. 4.

 Jon Andreassi

Peters Township Recreation Center will close for most of the month of August for renovations.

The upgrades will include new flooring across the facility and a freshly painted gymnasium, according to Lisa Morris, Peters’ assistant director of parks and recreation.

