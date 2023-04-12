Peters Township council has allocated a recent windfall of funds from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration toward vehicles and training equipment for the police department.
Council recognized Detective Ed Walker at a meeting last month for his work with the FDA task force. As a result, Peters Township police received $3.7 million in forfeited funds.
On Monday council voted to award a contract to Sun Chevrolet for two sport-utility vehicles for $121,560.
Another $916,000 of the funding is earmarked specifically for equipment. Council also approved the purchase of 12 in-car computers for the department’s fleet for more than $127,000.
Another $75,000 will go toward a virtual reality training simulator for officers, which will provide scenarios ranging from traffic stops to active shooter situations.
In other business, council passed an ordinance to place stop signs at the intersection of Heritage Meadows and Cedar Hill drives. There will also be temporary stop signs placed at the intersection of Bunker Hill and Alyson drives due to increased traffic from nearby construction.
