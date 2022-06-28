With $10,000 grant in hand, the Peters Township Public Library is preparing a new program for next spring that aims to use literature to bring the community together.
That money is just a piece of the more than $1 million distributed by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to 62 nonprofit organizations nationwide. The Peters’ library is just one of two organizations in Pennsylvania to be awarded a grant.
The funds are part of the NEA’s “Big Read” program. Awardees are to use the money to develop programming around one of 15 contemporary books.
“You put on a slate of programming to put on a community read. Get the whole community talking about the same book,” said Illyanna Logan, the assistant library director.
The book chosen by Peters Township Public Library is “Circe,” by Madeline Miller. The novel reimagines “The Odyssey” from the perspective of Greek goddess Circe.
“We really felt it spoke to the interests of the Peters Township community the best,” Logan said.
Logan said when the library conducted a survey, they found patrons were most interested in books about history and women’s issues. “Circe” presented an opportunity to touch on both.
“The topics it speaks to can support a broad slate of programming,” Logan said.
Though much of the program remains in the planning stages, the library is planning for it to run through all of April and end in May. On April 1, they will be giving away copies of the book.
“We’ll have a ton of copies for people to check out. We also will have lots of copies for giveaways. We really want to make sure the community, not just the library users, are a part of this experience,” Logan said.
On May 4, Miller will appear virtually to discuss her book. Logan said much of the grant will be used to purchase copies of “Circe” and Miller’s appearance.
Though “Circe” is aimed toward adults, Logan said there will be material for children as well.
“We want this to be for all ages,” Logan said.
While their parents read about Greek mythology, children can learn about Hindu mythology with “Aru Shah and the End of Time,” by Roshani Chokshi.
“That is like a tween book. Another female-centered book on mythology,” Logan said.