The Peters Township Police Department issued a warning on its Facebook page this week concerning multiple burglaries in the area.
The department said they were not releasing specific details due to the incidents being active investigations, but said, “There have been a few residential burglaries within Peters Township and neighboring communities.”
According to police, the break-ins have occurred between the hours of noon and 9 p.m.
Peters police believe those involved in the burglaries are part of a “South American theft group,” but did not provide additional details.
While police investigate, they offered homeowners several tips. Some of those include installing an alarm system and security cameras, and not to advertise vacation plans on social media or post pictures of expensive items.
Residents can also request a “vacation check” through the department’s website and have officers keep an eye on their homes while they are away.
