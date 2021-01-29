A Peters Township police corporal who is retired from the Pennsylvania State Police has announced his candidacy to become Washington County's next sheriff.
Louis M. Reda is a supervisor for the Peters Township Police Department and a member of the Washington County District Attorney's Drug Task Force. Previously, Reda was the assistant director of public safety at Washington & Jefferson College, and served for more than 25 years with the Pennsylvania State Police. Reda served in many different positions during his time with the state police, and worked in conjunction with such agencies as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
"While many qualified candidates may vie for the office of sheriff, I believe that voters will find that none possess a background as comprehensive and diverse as I have amassed in the past three decades," Reda said. "My background combines a multitude of operational assignments along with management and supervisory positions in one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in the commonwealth."
A graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in Washington, Washington & Jefferson College and the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, Reda is 52 and a lifelong resident of North Strabane, where he lives with his son.
The duties of the sheriff include, among others, the protection of all county buildings and parks, transporting prisoners, and conducting the sale of real estate and personal property.