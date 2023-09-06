Peters Township police arrested two men accused of being drunk and firing guns last week.
Peters Township police arrested two men accused of being drunk and firing guns last week.
Charged are Gregory Devers, 48, of Bethel Park, and Michael Devers, 31, of Pittsburgh. The two are father and son, according to charging documents.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 100 block of Lampliter Lane at about 1:45 p.m. Friday after the 911 dispatch center received a report of guns being fired.
Police found the two men nearby on Lantern Circle. Michael Devers was trying to lift Gregory Devers off the ground, who was intoxicated and struggling to stand, court documents state.
According to the criminal complaint, Gregory Devers said he had a firearm and threatened to kill the officers. Michael Devers also is accused of making threats toward police while being taken into custody.
Police found a shell casing near the intersection of Thomas Road and Estates Drive, and determined that the Devers had shot about 10 rounds into the nearby woods. According to the complaint, there were homes in the path of where they were firing. Investigators found a pistol inside their vehicle, according to the complaint.
Gregory Devers was arraigned Friday night before District Judge Kelly Stewart, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond. He faces felony charges of aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanors of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
Police charged Michael Devers on Tuesday with misdemeanors of terroristic threats, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. District Judge Phillippe Melograne set his bond at $250,000.
