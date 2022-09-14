Peters Township Council is considering changing how they approach raises for employees.
The plan would implement a performance review process that could have employees being compensated more if they’re considered “high performers.” The township would work with employees to set goals and expectations to work toward through the year.
Township Manager Paul Lauer explained at Monday’s meeting that employees are hired within a pay range based on experience, and typically below market rate. Each year, council authorizes an increase to that range, but the employees’ relative position on the scale does not change.
“If you enter our pay grades, and you have been here forever, you will never move relative to the midpoint,” Lauer said. “What this tries to do is recognize people’s performance based upon an express set of goals and objectives, and give them an opportunity to receive an increase that is a reflection of performance, as opposed to simply the increase that occurs each year that leaves them exactly where they started.”
While council elected to table the issue, if the new policy were adopted, it would go into effect with the township’s department heads on Jan. 1 before it expands to other township employees.
Council member Allison Shanafelt said she felt this new policy would better motivate employees.
“It’s not big motivation to keep good employees at this level, where we’re at. You’re looking at a level set at the market, and then reward those who do well, and give the basic increase to those who do an average job,” Shanafelt said.
Former Peters council member Monica Merrell attended the meeting Monday to ask for clarification on a few points in the policy.
“It’s a very comprehensive plan, and I’m not in anyway criticizing the work,” Merrell said.
Merrell’s main concern was the budgetary impact of the new policy.
“I think you need to really quantify it, and I hadn’t seen that number,” Merrell said.
Lauer said the effect on the budget would be minimal, particularly in the first year, since the policy would only apply to department heads.
With council beginning their budget workshop meetings next Monday, they decided to table the issue until the have a better idea what impact the policy would have on the 2023 budget.
