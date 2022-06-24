For almost half a century, the Peters Township branch of Meals on Wheels has been making deliveries to senior citizens in need.
Susan Hanawalt served as director for 32 of those years. She recalls when she started, the organization had just 18 clients. Today, there are 130.
“After COVID, it went down. I think people didn’t want anyone coming to the door, but really the need is still there,” Hanawalt said.
That need is exacerbated with inflation and rising food costs. The same issue is also a problem for Meals on Wheels.
“Being able to get certain items is challenging, and the food cost, of course, is affecting us,” said Lisa Fair, who recently took over the role of director from Hanawalt while also serving as the executive chef.
While higher prices have been a challenge, Fair said they are helped “tremendously” with donations. There is also a $5 daily fee for clients able to afford it.
Each day Meals on Wheels provides a hot meal and a dessert. Three days of the week, they also serve soup and a sandwich. There are about 150 people who volunteer as drivers, and 11 routes to fulfill. Drivers pick up the food at their location at Donaldson’s Crossroads.
They have been at that location since 2018. It is easy to miss as there is minimal signage, but Meals on Wheels can found in suite 201 near the entrance to The Little Gym.
Hanawalt and Fair said that being somewhat hard to find has made it difficult to fill the need they know is there.
“We know there are people out there, and we just need to be able to reach them,” Fair said.
Hanawalt noted they have been serving some of their clients for 10 to 15 years. Both she and Fair said getting to know them and providing meals has been a deeply rewarding experience.
“It’s great, when you go to their homes and they’re so grateful over just even the little things,” Fair said.
Teresa Godfrey, program coordinator, prepares meals for delivery. She has a manifest for each route, with instructions on how each person prefers to accept delivery. While preparing deliveries Wednesday morning, a handwritten note next to one woman’s name noted it was her birthday, and was “97 years young.” Her package was being prepared with cupcakes and a birthday card.
Godfrey says the meals are not the only benefit to seniors receiving Meals on Wheels.
“Some of them just like having someone stop by,” she said.
The Peters Township branch serves Finleyville, Lawrence, Canonsburg, Muse, Houston, Hendersonville. They also serve parts of Eighty Four, Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair, Bridgeville and South Fayette.
Information on how to donate or volunteer for Meals on Wheels can be found at their website, mowpt.pghfree.net.