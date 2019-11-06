A Pittsburgh woman accused by police of running prostitution operations out of two Peters Township massage parlors will head to trial after waiving her right to a preliminary hearing.
Feng Yu Sun, 50, of Stayton Street, appeared before District Judge Jesse Pettit Tuesday afternoon and spoke through an interpreter.
Sun has been incarcerated in Washington County jail since her Oct. 30 arrest after Pettit denied her bail because of concerns she was a flight risk.
While noting he still has “significant concerns,” Pettit adjusted her bail to a $25,000 monetary bond. Sun will be required to surrender her passport to state police and will not be allowed to leave Pennsylvania.
Sun faces eight felony prostitution charges. She owned Pink Body Works Asian Massage, located at 3515 Washington Road, and Health Spa II, located at 226 E. McMurray Road, both in Peters Township.
In a more than yearlong investigation, state police conducted eight undercover operations at the businesses. Four of those times, Sun provided troopers with massages and offered sexual services, police said.
State police, Peters Township and North Strabane police departments and the FBI served search warrants at the massage parlors and Sun’s home.
Five Asian women found at the massage parlors were determined to be in the United States illegally, according to police.