A Peters Township man waived charges Tuesday that stemmed from allegations he threatened a local barber with a rifle over a parking dispute in October.
The suspect, Robert L. Speshock, 72, of 102 Chestnut Court, avoided a preliminary hearing by waiving the charges before District Judge Jesse Pettit, online court records show.
Police in Peters accused Speshock of pointing a loaded assault-style rifle at John Martin about 8 a.m. Oct. 14 outside of a strip mall at 3515 Washington Road, court records indicate.
Martin told police Speshock had been blocking parking stalls by stopping his vehicle several times a day for more than a week outside his business. The vehicle was hauling a large political sign on a trailer.
Martin said he told Speshock he was not allowed to park in such a manner on private property.
Speshock allegedly pointed the rifle and Martin and said, “I’ll show you private property.”
Speshock is facing charges of reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats and simple assault. Pettit released him on $2,500 unsecured bond.