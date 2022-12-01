A Peters Township man turned himself into police after a SWAT team was called to his home Tuesday for a domestic violence incident.
Brandon Patrick Osborne, 31, was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in front of District Judge Phillippe Melograne, according to court records. Melograne sent him to the Washington County jail on $150,000 bond.
Tuesday morning, Osborne’s girlfriend reported to police that Osborne had assaulted her and had weapons in his home in the 400 block of Carriage Hill.
A SWAT team responded to the house, but police learned that Osborne had fled before their arrival. Peters Township Police Chief Douglas Grimes said they were able to contact him and learn his location.
According to Grimes, police found a shotgun and handgun in the home.
Osborne faces a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor of simple assault. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.