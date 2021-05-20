A Peters Township man accused of threatening a Washington County judge more than two years ago has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.
James Carlo Quisenberry, 49, pleaded guilty Monday to stalking after Cecil Township police said he made multiple harassing phone calls and left threatening voicemail messages for Judge Valarie Costanzo in March 2019.
Police said Quisenberry was Costanzo’s ex-boyfriend when he made the threatening phone calls. In addition to the stalking charge, Quisenberry was facing other misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and harassment, which were dropped in exchange for the plea.
Following his guilty plea, Senior Judge Anthony Vardaro sentenced Quisenberry to serve one year on probation and he must pay court fees. He also is not to have contact with Costanzo.