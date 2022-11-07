A Peters Township man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to a charge of health care fraud in connection to his work as a pain management doctor.
Dr. John Keun Sang Lee, 79, knowingly submitted claims for unnecessary steroid injections between May 2016 and October 2020, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice.
According to the release, Lee required patients to have injections even after they reported the injections were not effective, and employees were instructed to withhold medication if patients objected to the injections.
Lee worked with Jefferson Pain and Rehabilitation Center in Whitehall.
Lee is scheduled to be sentenced at the federal courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh at 9:30 a.m. March 7. He faces up to 10 years in a prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
As part of his plea agreement, Lee will pay more than $260,000 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and more than $150,000 to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
