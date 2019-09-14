A Peters Township man was jailed Friday on charges he caused a laceration to the roof of his 1-year-old son’s mouth and other injuries to the infant last month.
District Judge Jesse Pettit sent the suspect, Aaron Francis Snyder, 26, to Washington County jail on $75,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault, child endangerment and simple assault, court records show.
Snyder allegedly told UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh he was attempting to give the child a dose of his medication Aug. 29 with a syringe when the baby hicupped and jerked. Snyder, of Bower Hill Road, said he was unsure how the infant suffered bruising to his buttocks, police stated in the affidavit.
Family members told police Snyder was the only person with the child at the time of the injury to his mouth, police alleged.
A UPMC physician also reported the mouth injury could not have been self-inflicted.
Police said Snyder refused to cooperate with the investigation. His attorney, Michael V. Worgul of Pittsburgh, could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.