Washington Health System police arrested a patient Monday who was accused of assaulting nurses.
William Jones, 22, of Braun Drive, Peters Township, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, strangulation and harassment.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Washington Hospital’s behavioral health unit just before 7 a.m. Monday. A nurse told police that Jones shoved her and hit her in the forehead with the palm of his hand.
While police interviewed the alleged victim, they said Jones was shouting threats in her direction.
Police cleared the incident, according to the complaint, but were soon called back for reports of another fight.
Jones choked another nurse, and a patient helped pull Jones off of her, according to the complaint. Police said the nurse had redness around her neck.
Jones was sent to Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.