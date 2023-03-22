A Peters Township man is in jail after he crashed his elderly neighbor’s vehicle and left the scene with her still in the car, township police report.
Zachary Andrew Sonson, 36, is charged by Peters police with a felony of aggravated assault, and misdemeanors of accidents involving death or personal injury, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the crash occurred at about 4 p.m. Sunday. Sonson’s neighbor, an 81-year-old woman, was sitting in the passenger seat of her vehicle while Sonson drove.
Police said Sonson drove the car through the side yard of their apartment building in the 600 block of Bower Hill Road. According to the complaint, he struck a sewer pipe and then drove between two trees. He was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle hit a tree stump.
According to the complaint, Sonson left the vehicle without reporting the accident and with his neighbor still in the passenger seat. She was able to remove herself from the car. Police said she was complaining of chest pain and received medical attention.
Since March 14, police have responded to 10 incidents involving Sonson, court documents indicate. Police did not specify the nature of the incidents. Online court records show he has been charged on in connection with Sunday’s crash.
Police said Sonson does not have a Pennsylvania driver’s license and has a suspended Virginia license.
District Judge John Bruner arraigned Sonson Sunday night and sent him to the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.
