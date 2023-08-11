A Peters Township man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend with a hammer last month will head to trial.
William Oberschelp, 28, appeared before District Judge Phillippe Melograne Thursday morning and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He faces several felony charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and criminal trespassing.
Peters Township police were called at about 1:45 a.m. July 8 to the 400 block of Thompsonville Road, where they found Jennifer Pardini on the garage floor bleeding from the face.
Charging documents accuse Oberschelp of assaulting her with a hammer. Pardini, 26, suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken jaw and skull fracture. She is currently being treated in a brain trauma rehabilitation facility.
Police arrested Oberschelp later that day at a Bethel Park apartment complex. According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived, Oberschelp told them, “I’m the one you’re looking for.”
Oberschelp allegedly confessed to the assault when speaking with police. According to the complaint, Oberschelp said he took an Uber to Pardini’s home.
Oberschelp also faces misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, simple assault, theft, and tampering with evidence. He is being held without bond in the Washington County jail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 28.
While Oberschelp’s case moves through the legal system, the Peters Township community has rallied around Pardini. A fundraiser to help with Pardini’s medical expenses was held at Peterswood Park last weekend. The event was organized by Fireside Beauty Bar and Refined + Co. Pardini works for both businesses.
