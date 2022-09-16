A Peters Township man who police say left his 3-month-old son in a parked car for several hours on a hot day will stand trial for manslaughter.
Khang Dinh Nguyen, 33, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh Municipal Court. Nguyen will also face charges of endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.
Nguyen is the owner of Envy Nail Salon at 100 Siena Drive, Upper St. Clair. According to Allegheny County Police, Nguyen went to work on June 16 after dropping off his older son at school in Peters Township.
Khang told police he intentionally left Kayden Nguyen in the car, as the car would continue to run for an hour before shutting itself off and that he had to make some phone calls. According to police, Nguyen was in the salon for more than five hours.
Police were called to the home of Nguyen’s parents on Fort Couch Road at about 5 p.m., and Kayden Nguyen was declared dead 5:26 p.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner determined he died of hyperthermia and ruled his death an accident.
William Difenderfer, Nguyen’s attorney, said the entire situation has been “horrible” for his client.
“Clearly, it was an accident,” Difenderfer said. “He’s going through hell, and he’s getting counseling. Hopefully he’ll keep it together.”
As the case moves forward, Difenderfer said his priority is preparing for trial.
“I think we have an outstanding defense, and the defense is the truth,” he said.
Nguyen was released from custody on non-monetary bail following the preliminary hearing Wednesday. He is due to appear for arraignment at the Allegheny County Courthouse 8 a.m. Oct. 14.
