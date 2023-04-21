A Peters Township man whose 3-month-old son died after being left in a parked car on a hot day last June was sentenced to two years of probation after accepting a plea deal.
Khang Nguyen, 33, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Allegheny County Court to involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment. A charge of endangering the welfare of children was withdrawn.
Nguyen, the owner of Envy Nail Salon at 100 Siena Drive, Upper St. Clair, left Kayden Nguyen in the car June 16 while he went into work. He told police he did not expect to be in the salon very long, and knew the car would run for an hour before automatically shutting off. Police said Nguyen was in his business for more than five hours.
Police were called to the home of Nguyen’s parents on Fort Couch Road at about 5 p.m., and Kayden Nguyen was declared dead at 5:26 p.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner determined he died of hyperthermia and ruled his death an accident.
William Difenderfer, Nguyen’s attorney, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
After Nguyen waived his preliminary hearing in September, Difenderfer said it was “clearly” an accident and that his client was “going through hell.”
