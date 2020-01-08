A Peters Township man is facing charges, including felony offenses, after allegedly beating and sexually assaulting a woman on multiple occasions from June until October.
Peters Township police charged Marcus Mavrakis, 35, of 105 Creekside Court, Venetia, with multiple counts of rape, strangulation, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and simple assault against the woman.
On Oct. 9, the woman walked into the Peters Township Police Department to report several instances of physical and sexual assault that she said occurred inside their home.
The woman presented photographs of her injuries that she took around the time of the assaults.
According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, on or about June 19, Mavrakis physically assaulted her at their house, biting her nose and striking her around the eye.
Sometime in August, she attempted to use the phone, and Mavrakis became suspicious and demanded she turn it over to him. When she did not react quickly enough, he put her in a chokehold, according to the affidavit.
The woman reported three incidents of sexual assault that occurred in September. According to the criminal report, she repeatedly begged Mavrakis to stop, but he continued, hitting her in the head, spitting on her and calling her names.
The woman also reported other assaults occurred in September and October.
Mavrakis faces three counts of rape, two counts of strangulation, four counts of aggravated indecent assault, six counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and six counts of simple assault.