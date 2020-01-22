A Peters Township man died in an area hospital after sustaining injuries in a two-vehicle crash nearly 24 hours earlier.
Shane Gledhill, 53, died Monday after being involved in an accident at Washington and Center Church roads in Peters Township that occurred about 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Peters Township police Chief Doug Grimes.
Grimes said Gledhill, who was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was pulling out of the Arby's parking lot toward Center Church Road. According to Grimes, a Jeep Wrangler traveling north on Washington Road struck Gledhill's vehicle.
The Wrangler was operated by 18-year-old Isaac Smith, who had a juvenile passenger in the vehicle, Grimes said. The Wrangler rolled over and landed on its roof in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center.
Both Smith and the juvenile were injured and taken to Canonsburg Hospital by family members, according to police.
Grimes said Gledhill was taken to Allegheny General Hospital by Peters Township ambulance. He was pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m. Monday due to injuries to the head, torso and pelvis that he sustained in the crash, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner.
Peters Township police was assisted at the scene by fire departments from Peters Township and North Strabane.