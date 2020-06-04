A Peters Township man is in custody, charged with having sex with a 15-year-old girl in North Strabane Township early Wednesday.
District Judge Gary H. Havelka sent the suspect, Joshua David Otey, 38, to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond on charges, including statutory sexual assault, court records show.
North Strabane police were called about 1:50 a.m. to a residence on Bluejay Drive, where they were met by two women who claimed to have video of the assault, charging documents indicate.
There was a baby in the bed at the time of the assault, and a number of other juveniles in the residence at the time, police stated in charging documents.
Otey, of 104 Thompsonville Road, also is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.