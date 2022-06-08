A Peters Township man was charged in the death of his 11-week-old son.
Jordan Neil Clarke, 36, of Pleasantview Drive, is being held in the Washington County jail without bond on charges of homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children – all felonies.
Peters Township police filed the charges Tuesday, two weeks after the child was declared dead at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
According to court records, police were called to Clarke’s home shortly after 9 p.m. May 23 because the baby was not breathing. Police did not identify the child, and the criminal complaint only refers to him as SC.
The baby was flown via helicopter to the hospital, where he died the following day.
The night of the incident, Clarke told police he was in the basement and carrying his son while retrieving a bottle of formula. Clarke claimed he caught his foot on a grocery bag and fell on top of the baby.
Clarke lives at the home with his father and sister, both of whom were upstairs at the time, according to court records.
On May 27, Peters police received a report from UPMC Dr. Matthew Valente, who wrote that the baby’s injuries were, “gravely concerning for physical abuse.”
According to the criminal complaint, the baby suffered subdural hematomas on both sides of his brain, retinal hemorrhages in both eyes and possible tibia fractures.
Valente wrote in his report that the injuries are not consistent with Clarke’s version of events.
Clarke was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before District Judge David Mark, who denied bail. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at noon June 21.