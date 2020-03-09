A Peters Township man is facing several charges that he had THC in his system when he was involved in an accident that killed a man in January.
Isaac Leighton Smith, 18, was charged Friday with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person and traffic violations by Peters Township police.
The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Jan. 19 at Washington and Center Church roads in Peters Township.
Shane Gledhill, 53, of Peters Township, died the following day.
Gledhill pulled his Jeep Grand Cherokee out of the Arby's parking lot toward Center Church Road.
According to the criminal complaint, Smith, who was driving a Jeep Wrangler, was straddling both northbound lanes and struck Gledhill's vehicle.
Smith's vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center. Peters Township ambulance transported Gledhill to Allegheny General Hospital.
According to the complaint, Smith was driving 79 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Gledhill was pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m. because of injuries to the head, torso and pelvis, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner.
Smith had a juvenile passenger in his car. Both Smith and the juvenile went to Canonsburg Hospital, where the juvenile was treated for injuries to his left wrist.
Smith consented to a blood draw, which was positive for THC, according to the complaint.
District Judge Michael Manfredi released Smith on $50,000 unsecured bond following his arraignment Friday afternoon.