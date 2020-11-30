A Peters Township man was arrested Sunday on charges he stalked state Rep. Natalie Mihalek, R-Upper St. Clair, because he apparently was upset about the outcome of the presidential election.
Police in Peters filed three separate complaints against Christopher Allan Frank, 57, with each accusing him of soaping the windows at Mihalek’s district office at 3515 Washington Road, court records show.
Police stopped Frank’s vehicle after seeing it leave the vicinity of her office about 6 p.m., finding a bar of soap and firearm in his vehicle, charging documents state.
Mihalek had previously complained to Capitol police in Harrisburg about receiving harassing phone calls and emails in addition to individuals entering her office expressing disagreement with the way local politics was being handled, the record indicates. Individuals also were showing up at her residence, according to the complaint.
Her office windows had been soaped with messages seeking her support for an election resolution, police stated in the affidavit. A neighboring window had also been soaped with phrases stating “No Phony Joe” and “Support Election Integrity.”
Police said the incidents prompted the representative to limit visitation to her office to appointment only.
Mihalek said her office has been fielding an overwhelming number of calls from people who are upset about the election outcome.
She said she was unsure if Frank was among the people who have been showing up at her residence.
“My staff has been repeatedly terrorized, bullied and have had to engage law enforcement as a precaution for their own personal safety,” Mihalek said.
The handful of individuals inspiring this conduct must understand that words have consequences,” she added, “especially when they create an atmosphere conducive to illegal acts. It is time to tamp down the rhetoric before someone is injured.”
Frank, who also has an address in Kentucky, was charged with stalking, institutional vandalism and possession of an instrument of a crime. He is free on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.