read local/eat local

Courtesy of Peters Township Public Library

Peters Township Public Library during Read Local/Eat Local in 2019

For those looking for some new reading material, the Peters Township Public Library will be hosting 22 authors from the Pittsburgh area to showcase their work.

It is part of the library’s third Read Local/Eat Local event, which will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 in the library parking lot.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In