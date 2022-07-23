For those looking for some new reading material, the Peters Township Public Library will be hosting 22 authors from the Pittsburgh area to showcase their work.
It is part of the library’s third Read Local/Eat Local event, which will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 in the library parking lot.
The library started Read Local in 2018, though the library held off on the event the past two years because of the pandemic.
It proved to be popular, and it is now moving from inside the library to outdoors.
“We really wanted to give more space for people to mill around with the authors,” said Illyanna Logan, the assistant library director.
Logan called Read Local/Eat Local “a fun community event.”
Read Local will begin with a talk by J.D. Barker, a New York Times best-selling author. His latest book is “Death of the Black Widow,” which he co-authored with James Patterson. Logan described the book as a popular choice at the library.
At 11 a.m. attendees will be able to visit the various tents where authors will be stationed with their work. Logan said they hail from a variety of genres, including fiction, nonfiction, short stories and children’s books.
“People can buy their books if they want. We will also have a raffle basket. Anyone who comes to the event and stops by to visit all the authors can get a raffle ticket,” Logan said.
Those in attendance will be given “passports” to collect stamps from each of the authors, which they can then redeem for the raffle.
And since the event is also called “Eat Local,” there will be three food trucks from Johnny’s Seafood Shack, Wooden Peel Pizza and Millie’s Ice Cream. There will also be other family-friendly attractions, such as a balloon artist.
Read Local/Eat Local will run until 1 p.m. At 1:15 p.m., a representative from Riverstone Books will offer advice to aspiring authors.
“This is a community event that has done really well in the past,” Logan said. “We’re very excited to bring it back after two years off due to COVID. We hope people will come and check it out.”
