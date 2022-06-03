It will be a summer of good eating in Peterswood Park, as Peters Township launches Food Truck Fridays later this month.
People can head to shelter two between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for lunch on select Fridays.
Bringing food trucks to the park is something new for the Peters Township Parks and Recreation Department.
“This is our first year offering this,” said Kristen Martin, a recreation supervisor with the township. “My supervisor, she came to me asking about it, thinking it would a good idea for municipal workers and businesses.”
The first food truck, Ash & Kris, which serves gyros, will roll in on June 17. Following that will be Truckin’ Triangles, with stuffed tortilla sandwiches, on July 8 at shelter four instead of shelter two, and Big Girls BBQ will visit July 22.
Johnny’s Seafood Shack is planned for Aug. 5, and PGH EATZ will be in the park on Aug. 19. The food trucks will wrap up in September, with La Catrina Mexican Food Pittsburgh on Sept. 16 and Benventui’s Pizza on Sept. 23.
“We tried to get different food types for each day,” Martin said.
Martin explained that they chose Fridays when there were no other events going on at Peterswood Park. Martin expects large crowds for the food trucks.
“We hope that people come out, and we’re excited for an awesome summer,” Martin said.