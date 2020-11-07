PETERS TWP. SCHOOL ADMIN OFFICES
Jim McNutt/Observer-Reporter Exterior of Peters Township School Administration offices.

Peters Township High School will be closed to in-person classes until Nov. 19, after seven additional positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

In a two-day span, 11 students and staff members were diagnosed with the virus.

Students will attend classes remotely.

According to the school district, the potential for spreading the virus in-school is significant because several students who tested positive attended school prior to being tested.

The district said the COVID-19 cases are linked to out-of-school events.

