Peters Township Fire Department’s new station is operational after a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week.
Monday’s event marked the end of construction on the department’s third facility, but Chief Michael McLaughlin said it is also the start of a new chapter for Peters Township.
“Where some people might celebrate the end of something, we’re celebrating the beginning of a new operational chapter for our department,” McLaughlin said.
Last year, Peters Township council approved a $3.72 million contract with McKeesport-based TBI Contracting to build Station 3 at 435 Bebout Road.
McLaughlin said the building addresses a longstanding need for the fire department to improve response times in the eastern part of Peters.
“This is a process that started well before I was even in existence here at the fire station. We pointed to studies in the 1990s that showed it as a large area of growth and population for our bedroom community,” McLaughlin said.
Peters Township Fire Department’s main station is at 225 East McMurray Road. It also has a substation at 892 Bebout Road.
When it comes to mutual aid for surrounding communities, McLaughlin said the station fills a major gap in service, as there are not many fire stations in the area.
Firefighters were staffed at Station 3 on Tuesday. There is a fire truck already assigned to the station, and the department’s volunteers have a pickup truck for the new facility.
McLaughlin said they hope to have at least two paid firefighters assigned to the new building each day.
“The staffing plan is something that’s up for debate with budgeting,” he said.
McLaughlin extended credit to the elected officials and Peters Township administration for helping usher through the project. He hopes it will be a new era of service for the Peters Township Fire Department.
“It’s funded through local tax dollars, and it’s built to serve (the taxpayers),” McLaughlin said. “This does not happen without the firefighters of Peters Township willing to serve, and the community support from residents, council and township administration.”
