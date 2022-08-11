Generic Police Car

A Peters Township man is facing a manslaughter charge after being accused of leaving his 3-month-old infant for several hours inside a parked vehicle on a hot June day.

Khang Dinh Nguyen, 33, turned himself in to Allegheny County Police Thursday morning. In addition to the manslaughter charge, a felony, Nguyen faces an additional felony charge of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

