aquatic center mockup

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

A mock-up of the aquatic center project in Peters Township, including the spray park

 Jon Andreassi

Peters Township Council is preparing to again bid out the aquatic center project, but this time around will also seek quotes for an alternate design that leaves out a spray park.

Council rejected bids for the planned water park at Rolling Hills Park in May 2021 when they exceeded the anticipated $10 million budget. After voting unanimously to move ahead with prequalifying bidders, township manager Paul Lauer suggested putting the project out to bid with the spray park as optional construction.

