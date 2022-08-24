Dance team

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

The Peters Township Council recognized the high school’s varsity dance team for winning a national title earlier this year at the Universal Dance Association’s National Dance Team Championship.

 Jon Andreassi

Hoping to improve service for a larger number of residents, Peters Township council held off on approving a lease agreement with AT&T for a cell tower.

Council tabled approval of the lease at its meeting Monday after township Manager Paul Lauer said the tower could support two cell carriers.

