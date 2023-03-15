PETERS TWP MUNICIPAL BLDG

Observer-Reporter

Exterior of Peters Township Municipal building

Peters Township council will hold a public hearing next month to consider three changes to the zoning ordinance.

The hearing will be held at the regular council meeting at 7:30 p.m. April 24. The amendments being considered would make two changes to the mixed-use activity center district in southwest Peters Township. One would be a reduction in the maximum floor area ratio from 1 to 0.85, and the other will eliminate the requirement that structures be located no further than 25 feet back along connector, collector and arterial roads.

