Peters Township council will hold a public hearing next month to consider three changes to the zoning ordinance.
The hearing will be held at the regular council meeting at 7:30 p.m. April 24. The amendments being considered would make two changes to the mixed-use activity center district in southwest Peters Township. One would be a reduction in the maximum floor area ratio from 1 to 0.85, and the other will eliminate the requirement that structures be located no further than 25 feet back along connector, collector and arterial roads.
One other amendment would do away with the requirement that new multi-family developments have 50% of all parking spaces covered on three sides.
The changes regarding floor area ratio and parking came up in an ordinance considered last year. That ordinance also included a change to eliminate the upper limit of 36 units in an apartment building. The ordinance failed after that particular measure drew pushback from the public during council meetings.
Council meetings are held at the Peters Township Municipal Building at 610 E. McMurray Road.
