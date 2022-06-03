The Peters Township Council and Board of School Directors will hold a joint workshop Monday.
The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Peters Township High School.
At their last meeting in May, council members discussed raising the issue of the old middle school on East McMurray Road at the workshop.
The school board had approved a five-year lease with Intermediate Unit 1 for the agency to host educational programs at the school.
The IU is responsible for carrying costs such as utilities and routine maintenance, and will pay additional costs based on how often it uses the building.