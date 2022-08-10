Peters Township Council rejected a zoning ordinance for the second time this year after the vice chair switched his vote.
Frank Kosir Jr. pointed not only to vocal opposition to the changes during a public hearing held July 25, but also said most feedback he has received has been against the ordinance.
“As you all know I voted in favor of it the first time, but that was before the public outcry. We like to think we’re here to serve the residents of the township, and if the majority of the residents of the township don’t want it, then I don’t think we should be passing it, quite honestly,” Kosir said.
If it had passed, the upper limit of 36 units in an apartment building, exclusively in the mixed-use activity center district in southwest Peters Township, would have been eliminated.
It also would have reduced the maximum floor area ratio from 1 to 0.85, and eliminated the requirement that 50% of required parking spaces for new multi-family developments be covered on three sides. The parking changes would have been township-wide.
The ordinance arose out of plans from Cincinnati-based real estate developer Al. Neyer to purchase property at 259 Galley Road for upscale apartments. At prior meetings, both council members and residents expressed concerns how such a develop may affect traffic in an already busy area.
Prior to Monday’s vote, township Manager Paul Lauer told council that the ordinance and whether or not Al. Neyer develops that land are separate matters.
“I think it would be easy for people to believe what was being voting on is Al. Neyer’s development proposal, and that is not what is being voted on. What’s being voted on are changes to the zoning district where Al. Neyer has a sales agreement for the development of this property. There is no guarantee that is in fact the development that will occur there,” Lauer said. “There are lots of things in that process that could change.”
The ordinance originally failed in a 3-3 vote in May. Matt Rost was absent from the meeting, but would have voted in favor of the ordinance. Council chose to bring it up for a second vote, over objections from Chairman Gary Stiegel Jr.
While the opposition that popped up in the time between votes persuaded Kosir, it did not persuade Tom Pirosko.
“I don’t necessarily agree that the majority of residents don’t want this. I mean, we had a sample size at the public hearing of about 20 people,” Pirosko said. “I’ve heard mixed reviews for this. Honestly, more for it. The location, I think, is perfect ... I do think it’s a diversity of housing that we don’t offer and have in Peters Township.”
Pirosko voted in favor of the ordinance, along with Rost and Allison Shanafelt.
Kosir was joined by Stiegel, Frank Arcuri and Robert Lewis.
