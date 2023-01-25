aquatic center mockup

A mock-up of the proposed aquatic center project in Peters Township, including the spray park

Peters Township council has officially pulled the plug on the aquatic center at Rolling Hills Park.

Council unanimously rejected all bids at its Monday meeting. Officials voted quickly with no discussion before moving on to other business, but their decision had been a foregone conclusion.

