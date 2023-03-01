Walsh at Peters

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh spoke at the Peters Township council meeting Monday night.

 Jon Andreassi

The Peters Township Police Department is receiving $3.7 million in forfeited funds as a result of a detective’s work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration task force.

Council recognized Peters Township Detective Ed Walker at its meeting Monday night. Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh was on hand to discuss how the funds are a boon for local law enforcement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In