Peters Township council passed a resolution Monday night stating their opposition to the planned district court realignment.
The resolution passed 5-0. Council members Matt Rost and Tom Pirosko were absent from the meeting.
The realignment plan was issued last month, and would reduce the number of magistrates in Washington County from 11 to nine. Both the vacant court position in Peters and Judge Curtis Thompson’s Bentleyville office are slated for elimination.
In the proposed realignment, Peters would be in the same district as Cecil Township.
Council Vice Chair Frank Kosir Jr. said council is opposed because of increased travel time for police, and it would also pose an inconvenience for residents.
Cecil Township’s magistrate is currently located on Millers Run Road. Court Administrator Patrick Grimm previously told the Observer-Reporter that the goal is to find a central location for the office.
Court administration is accepting public comment on the realignment plan through June 21. Written comments can be sent to Kathy Tarr at 1 S. Main St., Suite 1003, Washington, Pa., 15301. They can also be emailed to kathy.tarr@washingtoncourts.us. Comments must include the full name and address of the sender.
Council also tabled a vote on a new date for a public hearing on amendments to the zoning ordinance.
The zoning ordinance, which would have made way for a 250-unit apartment complex in southwest Peters Township, failed following a 3-3 vote. Rost, who was absent, likely would have broken the tie in favor of the ordinance.
At its May 23 meeting, council decided to revisit the ordinance, over the objections of Chair Gary Stiegel Jr., who argued it would be a bad precedent to bring an issue back for another vote without making significant changes.
Kosir said the matter will be on the agenda for the June 27 meeting.