Peters Township council unanimously approved an ordinance making three changes to the zoning code.
Planning Director Seth Koons walked through the amendments during a public hearing at council’s meeting Monday.
Two of the changes would apply specifically to the mixed-use activity center district in southwest Peters. One reduced the maximum floor area ratio for a building from 1 to 0.85.
“What this does is ultimately it will reduce the ultimate development potential of a piece of property,” Koons said.
The example Koons provided was that a 10,000-square-foot piece of property would have allowed for a 10,000-square-foot building. With a floor area ratio of 0.85, it will allow for 8,500 square feet of building.
The second change eliminates the requirement structures be no further than 25 feet back along connector, collector and arterial roads in the mixed-use district.
“We would still maintain the 20-foot minimum setback, but that 25-foot maximum poses a problem for developments on these pieces of property. Especially along these busy corridors,” Koons said.
The third zoning amendment eliminates a township-wide requirement that multi-family developments have 50% of all parking spaces covered on three sides.
Koons explained that this requirement has led to unsightly carports that have fallen into disrepair.
“In order to avoid that in the long haul, we just would prefer to eliminate that entirely,” Koons said.
The public hearing closed without any further discussion from council or the public.
