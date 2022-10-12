Deer

Peters Township will apply for a permit from the Game Commission to continue the sharpshooter program to reduce the deer herd.

With the success of the sharpshooter program in culling the local deer population, Peters Township council voted to authorize the police department to apply for a permit from the Pennsylvania Game Commission so they can continue the program next year.

The 5-0 vote was taken Monday evening. Council member Tim Pirosko was absent from the meeting.

