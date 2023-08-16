Peters Township council approved an ordinance Monday night that will turn the intersection of Longvue Drive and Jomat Drive into a three-way stop.
Council members unanimously approved the ordinance, with the condition that the stop sign is placed after consulting with the township’s engineers and the landowners who live near the intersection.
Township Manager Paul Lauer said the addition of stop signs is necessary due to Longvue’s vertical curve, which creates poor sight lines for oncoming traffic.
Lauer said he and Mark Zemaitis, the township’s director of engineering, took notice of the sight issue after Longvue was repaved earlier this year.
“When Mark and I saw that condition, that’s why we asked the traffic engineer to take a look at it, to tell us whether or not it’s a problem and whether or not it warrants stop signs,” Lauer said. “You’ve got a memo there telling you, from the traffic engineer, that you have a sight distance problem, and I think it needs to be addressed based upon that recommendation.”
