Peters Township council has continued to put an influx of federal funds toward the police department.
At Tuesday’s meeting, council approved multiple purchases using the $3.7 million the department received in forfeited funds from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year.
Peters police received the money as a result of Detective Ed Walker’s work with the FDA task force.
One of those purchases was for new in-car cameras to replace the current cameras in Peters’ police vehicles. The township will pay $206,813 over 65 months for the camera, which amounts to $42,052 annually.
Council also approved about $27,000 for a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Township Manager Paul Lauer said the department’s current Suzuki motorcycle will be sold.
The township will also purchase a laser scanner for use by the South Hills Area Council of Governments (SHACOG) accident reconstruction team.
The scanner costs about $111,000. Lauer explained that though SHACOG will use the equipment, it will be owned by Peters Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.