The Peters Township council and board of school directors gathered Monday to discuss the growth and development in the community.
It was the first joint workshop for the two elected bodies in two years. While the school board shared the academic, athletic and artistic achievements of the district’s students, township officials gave a look into what Peters will look like in the years to come.
Seth Koons, assistant planning director for the township, gave a presentation on residential and commercial developments currently under construction, as well as those that are in the planning stages.
According to Koons, there are about 300 residential lots currently in development, which could potentially bring 700 to 800 new residents into Peters.
“How do you equate on the school district side, for planning purposes?” council member Allison Shanafelt asked of school board members.
Superintendent Dr. Jeannine French said the district has done a demographic study that anticipated development, though not necessarily to the extent shared by Koons. Regardless, French described the district as prepared for a higher population.
“One of the positive things is that our current building stock will very easily accommodate over 700 new students without any modifications,” French said.
Township Manager Paul Lauer walked the school board through the various capital projects they have in the works, such as the new fire station at 435 Bebout Road and aquatic center at Rolling Hills Park.
School District Business Manager Brad Rau said that after the completion of the $95 million high school, the district is going to relax on major projects.
“We did have a couple things for our two elementary schools, but the only things that were listed were roof replacements and HVAC improvements and those were scheduled five to 10 years out,” Rau said. “We’ve gotten to the point, capital projects wise, at the school district where we’re going to ... catch our breath maybe before we tackle some of those future projects.”
Shanafelt expressed to the school board that many of the districts athletic facilities are “lacking,” and asked if the township could expect improvements, such as a new football stadium.
French said they want to make sure projects such as a new stadium are economically viable.
“We could certainly be Fox Chapel. I think we could build a new stadium every year if we wanted to spend $30 million more per year. It comes down to being responsible with our tax dollars,” French said, adding that the district takes an “academics first” approach. “These are projects that are on our radar and they will come in time and analysis with what is appropriate in terms of our budget cycle.”