Peters Council

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

State Rep. Natalie Mihalek speaks at the Peters Township council meeting about a $650,000 grant for baseball field improvements.

 Jon Andreassi

Peterswood Park’s baseball fields are due for major renovations after council accepted a $650,000 grant Monday.

State Rep. Natalie Mihalek was on hand at council’s meeting to present the grant, which comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The township will match the funding.

