The pandemic put the Peters Township Community Day out of commission for two years, but it will be back later this month.
Community Day will return to Peterswood Park on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Notwithstanding the years lost to the pandemic, this will be the 42nd annual event.
“I feel like everyone is really excited to get out and participate in these larger events,” said Lisa Morris, recreation supervisor at the Peters Township parks and recreation department.
Morris said Community Day will be familiar to those who have attended in years past.
“It’s the same event. We always try to bring in new things that would interest people. There are always new vendors coming on board. We have a lot of free activities for families and kids to participate in,” Morris said.
For youngsters, there will be a trackless train running at the park the entire day, as well as bounce houses. Children can get their pictures taken with princesses and superheroes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be an airbrush tattoo artist from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and balloon art during the same time.
Howard Mincone, a comedian and juggler, will perform from 2 to p.m. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at shelter one, and a winner will be drawn every five minutes.
“Many of our vendors and community businesses donate to (the raffle),” Morris said.
The festivities will continue after the sun sets with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
There is limited parking at Peterswood Park. There will be a shuttle at the old Peters Township Middle School at 625 East McMurray Road.
The township is accepting vendor applications through June 15.