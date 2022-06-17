Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old Peters Township baby who was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon after being left in a parked vehicle in Upper St. Clair for several hours.
Kayden Nguyen was found in the vehicle about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Fort Couch Road, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene about 30 minutes later, the medical examiner said.
It was not known the exact length of time the infant was in the vehicle or why he was at the Upper St. Clair location. However, Upper St. Clair police said the child was inside the vehicle for "several hours" before he was found unresponsive. Temperatures reached into the low 90s Thursday, making it dangerously hot outside.
Allegheny County police are leading the investigation with assistance from Upper St. Clair police, although no one had been charged as of Friday afternoon. The cause and manner of the child’s death were not immediately released.
Allegheny County investigators did not respond to a message seeking comment Friday.